WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Woodbridge man.

Just after 11 p.m. on October 22, officers responded to the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, one man with gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. No other injuries have been reported and the investigation is underway.