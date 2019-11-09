Police investigate stabbing in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Clarksburg Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Police confirm the victim has non life-threatening injuries.

Police collected a large knife at the scene. Investigators used police K9’s in the search for the suspect, who has not been arrested.

On scene along Stringtown Rd in Clarksburg 🚨🚓 Multiple police cruisers here. Police collected a knife from the scene and placed it into what appears to be an evidence bag. More details on what happened once I confirm with police. Stick with us @WDVMTV for updates. pic.twitter.com/t0PQNJfrKK — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) November 9, 2019

It happened in this shopping center along Stringtown Rd near the intersection of MD-355. Police got the call around 11:30 Saturday morning.

UPDATE: Police confirm stabbing victim has non-life threatening injuries. The initial call came in around 11:30. Police have not yet arrested a suspect, but it’s believed that the suspect and victim know each other. @WDVMTV — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) November 9, 2019

Authorities say it’s believed that the victim and suspect know each other.

This story will be updated.