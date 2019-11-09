Police investigate stabbing in Clarksburg

Montgomery County police confirm the victim has non life-threatening injuries.

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Clarksburg Saturday morning.

Police collected a large knife at the scene. Investigators used police K9’s in the search for the suspect, who has not been arrested.

It happened in this shopping center along Stringtown Rd near the intersection of MD-355. Police got the call around 11:30 Saturday morning.

Authorities say it’s believed that the victim and suspect know each other.

This story will be updated.

