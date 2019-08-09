Police investigate stabbing, assaults

Officers say they received the call just before three o'clock this afternoon and report they have a suspect in custody.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a stabbing in Gaithersburg, Maryland Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near a shopping center in Montgomery Village along Rothbury Drive. Officers say they received the call just before three o’clock on Thursday afternoon and report they have a suspect in custody.

“One had been stabbed and had non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital. Of the three additional victims, two refused treatment. One received minor injuries, he also was transported to the hospital. The suspect was located in the area and was arrested,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti of MCPD.

Montgomery County Police say the suspect knew at least one of the victims.