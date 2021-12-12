Police investigate shooting in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) – Police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub in Woodbridge where four people were injured.

According to Prince William County Police, the shooting happened on Dec. 12 at The Palace located on 13989 Jefferson Davis Hwy and the Prince William Pkwy. Officers responded to the scene while on proactive patrol in the area when they heard the gunshots, police said.

Three male security guards and a female bystander were struck by gunfire, police said. During the investigation, police said the suspect had a verbal argument inside the palace, which escalated into the parking lot when the suspect shot towards the crowd striking the victims. The shooter then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

The four victims were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries not life-threatening, police said. The suspect has not been located at this time.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3”-5’8” with a thin build, tan complexion, clean-shaven face, a tattoo below his right eye, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket or shirt, dark-colored jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.