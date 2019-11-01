Police investigate Montgomery Village stabbing

The department says it happened in the 9800 block of Walker House Rd just after noon Thursday.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a stabbing in Montgomery Village.

The department says it happened in the 9800 block of Walker House Rd just after noon Thursday.

When police got to the scene, they found one person with non-life threatening injuries, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police also found the suspect and confirmed that the suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect is in custody and has not yet been formally charged.

