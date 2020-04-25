Police investigate homicide in Arlington

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– Detectives from the Arlington County police department are investigating a homicide that took place in Green Valley neighborhood Thursday evening.

Around 9:45 pm, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on 1900 South Lowell Street, where they found a dead body suffering from what police say to be gunshot wounds. On Saturday officials announced the identity of the victim, Arlington resident 45-year-old Marshal Stephens as the victim of what they believe to be an apparent homicide.

Police are still investigating and encourage anyone with information to contact them at the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide and Robbery Unit at 703-228-4185.

This is Arlington County’s second homice of the year.

