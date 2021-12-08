Police investigate homicide in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide after a 23-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in Alexandria.

According to police, they were called to the unit block of South Van Dorn Street when they discovered the body on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide.

Police have not released further details about the incident. Police ask if you have any information about the incident to notify them.

The homicide is under investigation.

