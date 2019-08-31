Police investigate gunshots, four injured

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department are investigating reports of gunshots that occurred early morning on August 31.

Around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North Market Street. An adult woman was located with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital.

Police say three other gunshot victims, two men and another female, arrived at area hospitals.

According to a preliminary investigation, this incident appears to have stemmed from a dispute.