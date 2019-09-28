Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN Md. (WDVM)–Hagerstown police report one person is dead following a shooting that occurred on Friday night in Hagerstown.

Hagerstown police department responded to the scene of madison avenue around 8:10 pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, one person appeared to be shot multiple times.

That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will have more details as they become available.