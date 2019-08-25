Police identify victim of fatal pedestrian accident in Fair Lakes, Virginia

FAIR LAKES, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have confirmed the victim of the fatal accident that left one person dead in Fairfax County on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Nooria Youssefi, 46, of Fair Lakes was reportedly walking along Fair Lakes Circle when she was hit by a car around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Police say she was not near a crosswalk and was hit by a second vehicle.

The first driver initially drove off but returned to the scene a short time later. The second driver did not remain at the scene but the owner contacted detectives Saturday morning and has been interviewed.

Charges are pending further investigation.