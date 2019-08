WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — On Monday, police identified a Hagerstown woman who died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday.

Waynesboro police say Shannon Poole was crossing South Potomac Street at West Third Street around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday when she was struck by a jeep that was heading east. Police say the accident is still under investigation. It’s not clear yet if the 17-year-old driver will be charged.