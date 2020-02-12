Police have charged 1 of the 3 men believed to have been involved in Jonathan St. shooting

News

Judge didn't set bail due to believing suspect is a threat to public's safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hagerstown Police have charged one of the three men believed to have been involved in a shoot-out on Jonathan Street last week.

26-year-old Keiontae Thomas is charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment stemming from a shooting incident on February 5th.

Police responded to the Jonathan Street area for reports of shots being fired. Witnesses reported seeing Thomas and another man arguing until the other man allegedly jumped behind a pickup truck and started shooting at Thomas, in which both gunmen allegedly exchanged fire. Thomas is denied bail because the court found him to be a threat to public safety.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories