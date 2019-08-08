Police find stolen vehicle, guns, drugs in Silver Spring

Officers ran the license plate of the car and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Virginia.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police officers found a stolen vehicle in Silver Spring Tuesday evening.

Police say Kevin Salisbury and Courtney Rucker were inside the stolen car at a 7-11 store on Georgia Avenue.

Officers ran the license plate of the car and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Virginia.

Officers found that Salisbury had eight active felony warrants in Virginia, including a warrant for robbery. Officers found weapons and drugs within the vehicle.

“When they searched the vehicle they found a loaded revolver handgun on the driver’s side compartment, where the male had been sitting. They found a shotgun and a rifle in the trunk of the car. It was a great spot by our officers. It was a great arrest, we got three potentially dangerous guns off the street, and who knows ultimately, who knows what these two may have been up to traveling through in Montgomery County,” said Officer Rick Goodale with MCPD.

Officers also found heroin and meth in the car.