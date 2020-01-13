Police charge 17-year-old as an adult in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County Police have charged a 17- year old in Silver Spring as an adult.
Chase Gomez is being charged as an adult for the possession of a handgun and distribution of marijuana. According to police a couple of days prior to his arrest community members in Silver Spring contacted and informed them of a male committing crimes in the area.
“Officers were in the area and they observed the 17-year-old suspect near Univesity Blvd. when they went to approach him they immediately took off and ran from them, before the officers even had a chance to talk to him and as he was running he discarded a firearm, marijuana and a digital scale.” said officer Rick Goodale.
Officers will not be releasing Gomez’s mugshot due to his age, he is currently being held on bond at the central processing unit.
