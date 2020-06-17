Police capture 65-pound turtle

ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Police found a 65-pound alligator snapping turtle.

Police said Monday that the turtle was repeatedly crossing a residential road in the Alexandria area. Animal control officers initially took the turtle, which was rightfully named Lord Fairfax, to the county animal shelter before taking him to the State Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The folks at the fisheries say Lord Fairfax is only a juvenile and could eventually grow to be as big as 200 pounds.

The turtle will now live at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, as living in the northern Virginia climate would be too cold for him.