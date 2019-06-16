Police believe a fire is linked to a body found in Cascade

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CASCADE, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating after they believe a fire in Cascade is linked to a body they found on the same property two weeks ago.

The fire happened Sunday morning on 25121 Cascade road. The fire engulfed the home leaving nothing but debris behind. The State Fire Marshal says there was no power to the home and there was no one legally living in the house.

Emergency officials explain what happened when they arrived on scene.
“They did what they could to extinguish the fire , couldn’t make an interior attack, changed everything over to attack and used the hand lines on the truck to put the fire out, working my investigation to determine the cause and then possibly see if there is a link,” Edward Ernst said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.