Police believe a fire is linked to a body found in Cascade

CASCADE, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating after they believe a fire in Cascade is linked to a body they found on the same property two weeks ago.

The fire happened Sunday morning on 25121 Cascade road. The fire engulfed the home leaving nothing but debris behind. The State Fire Marshal says there was no power to the home and there was no one legally living in the house.



Emergency officials explain what happened when they arrived on scene.

“They did what they could to extinguish the fire , couldn’t make an interior attack, changed everything over to attack and used the hand lines on the truck to put the fire out, working my investigation to determine the cause and then possibly see if there is a link,” Edward Ernst said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no one was hurt.