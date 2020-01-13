Police ask the public for help in identifying shooting suspects in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County Police are still investigating a shooting that took place in Silver Spring on January 5.

Police have recently released new surveillance footage of the shooting and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects involved. The shooting took place on Ellsworth drive and according to officials, the two groups of males got into an argument when one of the suspects shot the victim from the other group resulting in multiple shots being fired from both groups.

“We have determined that members from both groups were shooting at each other so we do believe that the group that the victim was with the individual in that group also had a firearm and was shooting at the group that initiated the shooting,” said officer Rick Goodale.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call Montgomery County Police (MCP) at 301-279-8000.