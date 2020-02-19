Police arrest suspect in 2011 alleged child rape investigation

Suspect is being held without bond

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police have arrested a suspect in an alleged child rape investigation dating back to 2011.

40-year-old Jose Rivas is charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery after being accused of allegedly raping a girl multiple times.

According to police, the victim claims the alleged sexual assaults took place between May 2011 and November 2012 and that Rivas was a known family acquaintance. Rivas is set to appear in court in April and is being held without bond.

