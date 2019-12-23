Police arrest Frederick man linked to a series of burglaries

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM)– Frederick county police department arrest a Frederick man in a series of residential and apartment burglaries.

Tyrell Jermaine Sullivan

According to police Sullivan is linked to a series of about 30 residential and apartment burglaries. After arresting Sullivan, detectives executed a search warrant at his residence on the 1100 block of Key Parkway, where they located stolen property linking him to the crime.

Sullivan is being charged with numerous burglary, theft and firearm crimes and is currently being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing, police are currently recovering additional stolen property and looking into the possibility of other suspects.

