Police arrest 16-year-old in hit-and-run, still searching for second suspect

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police have arrested a 16-year-old girl and charged her with reckless driving after she allegedly struck a pedestrian crossing Graham Park Road in Triangle in October of 2019.

Police identified the victim as Zorka Vesovic, 67 of Triangle. According to police, she was walking within the crosswalk shortly before 7 a.m. when a 16-year-old girl driving west on Graham Park Rd struck Vesovic. The teenager remained on the scene.

Investigators are still looking for a second suspect in the crash. They believe a second vehicle also struck the victim before leaving the scene.

The car is described as a dark colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Department at 703.792.7000 or submit a tip online.