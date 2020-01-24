Police are seeking help in identifying suspects at Wheaton Mall

WHEATON, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County police continue to investigate the burglaries at Wheaton mall.

Detectives have released surveillance footage Thursday in connection to two burglaries and an attempted burglary at Wheaton mall.

According to police, there are five suspects caught on camera on three different occasions breaking into stores located inside the mall. Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying these suspects.

“During the investigation, detectives determined that in all 3 incidents it appears that the same suspects are involved, as well as that vehicle, so at this point, we believe that they are responsible for all of these crimes. We’re asking anybody to watch the video and if you recognize any of the suspects to give us a call they could be eligible for a cash reward,” said Officer Rick Goodale.

Police did not say the value of how much was stolen.

Anyone with information about this case please contact the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530. If you wish to remain anonymous call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

According to officials, Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 with any information about this crime that leads to an arrest.