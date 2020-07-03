Police and SWAT respond to reports of armed, suicidal suspect

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Police and the Montgomery County SWAT team responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of a suicidal, armed suspect barricading themselves in a Rockville hotel room.

Responding around 1 P.M., police contacted the suspect at the Hilton Garden Inn and tried to convince them to come out peacefully.

Montgomery County Police Spokesperson Captain Thomas Jordan said they had trained personnel on site to attempt negotiations with the suspect.

“We have trained negotiators that are a part of our emergency response team,” Jordan said. “We established communications and contact, and we tried to negotiate with that person to turn themselves in. Every situation we try to resolve peacefully like that.”

Captain Jordan said the suspect eventually turned themselves in late Thursday and was arrested, as the suspected reportedly had an outstanding warrant out for their arrest.