POLICE: 16-year-old facing adult charges after armed drug deal

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police say a 16-year old is facing adult charges after bringing a gun to a drug deal in Germantown.

16-year-old Christopher Ritter-Lucas and another minor were in the Germantown Target store on September 27 when they were asked to leave and officers approached them. Police say this isn’t the first time he had been asked to leave that particular store.

“The officer said he needed to speak to the two juveniles and needed to speak to Ritter-Lucas about another ongoing criminal investigation. And at that point, the two juveniles fled,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti of Montgomery County Police.

Officers were able to catch up with the two 16-year-olds and arrest them. Police say they searched their backpacks.

In Ritter-Lucas’ backpack, “Officers found a revolver and marijuana. The other 16-year-old male who was arrested, marijuana was located on his person,” Sgt. Innocenti said.

MCPD confirms he later admitted he was in the bathroom of the Target store for a drug deal. Police say the serial number on his revolver had been removed.

“When the serial number is not there and makes it difficult for police officers to trace that gun where it came from where it was sold, who it may be registered to,” she said.

Even though he’s charged as an adult, a photo of 16-year-old

Ritter-Lucas won’t be released because of his age. He’s facing the following charges:

possession of a controlled dangerous substance

possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime

possession of a firearm by a minor (under the age of 21)

knowingly altering a firearm identification number

“There are certain crimes in Maryland law for which you can be charged as an adult. And when those crimes fit, often we confer with the State’s Attorney’s office, and we will charge you as an adult,” Sgt. Innocenti explained.

Ritter-Lucas has been released on bond. The other 16-year-old was charged (as a minor) with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and obstructing and hindering.