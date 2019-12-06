POLICE: 11-year-old student says her teacher held her upside down by the ankles

She hit her head on a nearby desk, but no injuries were reported.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Prince William County middle school teacher has been charged with assault and battery against a student.

Prince William County police allege he grabbed an 11-year-old girl by the ankles and held her upside down. She hit her head on a nearby desk, but no injuries were reported.

Tenkoran Agyeman was a teacher at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge. Police say the alleged incident occurred in early November. He’s being held on bond.