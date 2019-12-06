POLICE: 11-year-old student says her teacher held her upside down by the ankles

News

She hit her head on a nearby desk, but no injuries were reported.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Prince William County middle school teacher has been charged with assault and battery against a student.

Prince William County police allege he grabbed an 11-year-old girl by the ankles and held her upside down. She hit her head on a nearby desk, but no injuries were reported.

Tenkoran Agyeman was a teacher at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge. Police say the alleged incident occurred in early November. He’s being held on bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories