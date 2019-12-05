Plush bears donated to help dozens of kids through traumatic events

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Every year there are more than 5,000 911 calls involving domestic violence incidents in Montgomery County, and authorities say out of that about 3,000 people seek to get protective orders for their families and children.

Every year the county’s Family Justice Center holds a teddy bear drive to help children through rough times. This year, they received 70 new plush toys that were collected by Adventure Theatre in Glen Echo. The stuffed animals will be used by county officials to help support children going through traumatic events such as domestic violence and severe traffic collisions. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Police, and the Adventure Theatre MTC all played a part in this donation.

“This is an opportunity for them to interact with them in a way that doesn’t traumatize the kids any further than they already are,” said Chil Kong, artistic director Adventure Theatre MTC.

“Investigators have to really sit down and talk with children about traumatic incidents, how this can calm those types of situations,” said Chief Marcus Jones, Montgomery County Police Department.

“Every child that comes in often has had some very difficult times at home and face some trauma and so every child that comes through there will leave with a brand new book and a brand new bear,” said Sheriff Darren Popkin, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The bears will be distributed throughout next year.