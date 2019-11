BETHESDA, Md (WDVM)-- Friday evening Conservation Montgomery hosted their annual 2019 meeting at the Writer's Center in Bethesda. Local officials throughout the county came out to celebrate and raise awareness for conservation Montgomery.

Caroline Taylor, Executive Director for the Montgomery countryside alliance, was honored with the 2019 Joe Howard Environmental Award for her environmental work throughout the community. According to Taylor a third of Montgomery County is set aside for open space and farmland preservation and is also a national model for farmland preservation.