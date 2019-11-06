Phyllis Randall re-elected for 2nd term after making history in 2015

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisor chair has won her second term beating her challengers with more than 50 percent of the vote.

After Tuesday’s election, the incumbent Phyllis Randall will remain in her seat as chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

“We worked very hard for this for the past year…umm actually I’ve been working for the past four years for the people of Loudoun County,” Randall said.

In 2015, she made history as she became the first woman of color in Virginia’s history to be an elected chair of a county board but she says her work is far from over.

“We’re going to expand the drug court in Loudoun County because we need to have a larger drug court. We’re going to focus on the affordable housing issue in Loudoun County, and put more money into infrastructure and roads; that’s so important,” she said.

Another winner in local elections is Jennifer Boysko who will take over the 33rd district seat in the State Senate.

“Phyllis Randall and I have been working side by side actually our offices are right next to each other in the same campaign location. I’m so proud of her. I’m a big supporter of hers and she’s always been a big supporter of mine as well,” Boysko said.

According to Boysko, her priority is establishing reasonable transportation that is effective.

“The first thing would be working on our transportation system, making sure that we are getting some of those local dollars back that we lost. But also the ERA, the equal rights passage is something that I really care about. I’ve been working on it for a long time,” she said.

Randall was challenged by Republican John Whitbeck, former chair for the Virginia GOP and Independent Robert Ohneiser. Tonight she won her second term with about 54 percent of the vote.