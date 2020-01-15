PHOTOS: Mountaineers dominate Horned Frogs at home

TOWN OF VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) -- The Town of Vienna will soon be constructing over three additional miles of sidewalks thanks to a bulk of former Councilmember Maud Robinson's estate that she left to the left to the town. Her home was auctioned off for park space last year.

The project will take place over a five-year period. The town is working to identify where sidewalks are needed and will seek community feedback, too, where residents are affected. That process should take about two years to complete.