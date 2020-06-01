PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Sunday in Richmond after two days of protests and riots

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Daylight revealed burned and looted buildings after Richmond’s second night of riots. What started on Friday and Saturday as peaceful protests devolved again into vandalism across the city.

The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen last week on video being pinned down by three Minneapolis officers while in police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he continuously yelled in distress.

Saturday night, fires were set across the city including at stores on W. Broad Street near Lombardy Street. Game Stop, Starbucks, DTLR and an apartment building in the area were all looted and set on fire.

The Game Stop off of West. Grace St. on Sunday, May 31, after it was set on fire and looted on Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Grant Raycroft)

Stores on West. Grace street were set on fire and looted during Richmond’s riot on Saturday, March 30. (Photo courtesy of Grant Raycroft)

Round Two, a Richmond-based store that has expressed support of the protests, was also looted last night.

Rioters also set fires and damaged other storefronts along Broad Street.

Fire at Rite Aid on the corner of Belvidere and W. Broad streets early Sunday morning May 31, 2020. (Photo submitted by Valerie Zhou)

The result of riots around the intersection of W. Broad Street and Monroe Avenue. (Courtesy of Mandee Bratton)

Rioters at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Monroe Avenue. (Courtesy of Mandee Bratton)

Graffiti that reads “No Justice No Peace” spray painted on a building off of Grace street Sunday, May 31. (Photo: Megan Benson)

Another local business targeted during last night’s riots was the Tech Exchange, a video game store on W. Cary Street.

The Tech Exchange, a local video store, was also looted during the riot. (Photos submitted by Holly Wright)

However, a mixture of contractors and regular citizens cleaned up the mess later that day.

Broad Street in Richmond being cleaned up by contractors, do-good-Richmonders today. Graffiti spray painted on Whole Foods is being power washed, blown out windows where the DTLR store was set on fire are being boarded-up. Trash littered on the street is being tossed out. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/HCW7KeBb5b — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) May 31, 2020

Confederate monuments around the city were vandalized with spray-painted messages about police brutality and racism.

Graffiti was also tagged on the outside of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Richmond, as well as being burned for some time.

The Jefferson Davis Monument spray painted by protesters, Sunday May 31. (Photos courtesy of Josh Taylor)

“End white Supremacy” spray painted on a confederate monument, Sunday, May 31. (Photos courtesy of Josh Taylor)

“How much more blood?” spray painted on a confederate monument, Sunday, May 31. (Photos courtesy of Josh Taylor)

The Robert E. Lee Memorial spray painted by protesters, Sunday, May 31. (Photos courtesy of Josh Taylor)



Also on Sunday morning, hundreds of protesters held a peaceful demonstration and walked from Brown’s Island to 17th Street Market.

Demonstrators have marched to 17th Street Market in Richmond.



Now chanting “hands up don’t shoot” @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/KmifB49a4y — Rachel Keller (@rachelkellertv) May 31, 2020

Demonstrators carried a variety of signs during the walk:

A sign at the George Floyd protest on Brown’s Island, Sunday, May 31. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

The crowd at the George Floyd protest on Brown’s Island, Sunday, May 31. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

A sign at the George Floyd protest on Brown’s Island, Sunday, May 31. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Later that afternoon, protesters also gathered at the base of the J.E.B. Stuart Monument chanting phrases like “No justice, no peace.” People driving by honked in support, and some bystanders dropped off water for the protestors.

Protesters gathered peacefully under the J.E.B. Monument Sunday, May 31. (Photo: Alonzo Small)

The Owner of The Broadberry and The Camel in Richmond boarded up the popular Richmond music venues while designing in an effort to show unity and “promote equality and justice.” Full statement below:

Richmond music venue the Broadberry boarded up its windows with signs in support of Black Lives Matter, Sunday, May 31.

A joint statement the Broadberry and the Camel posted on social media about the protests in Richmond.

