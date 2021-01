CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have decreased by 70 overnight and more than 130,000 have received their first dose of the vaccine in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 28 additional deaths in connection to the coronavirus, including the deaths of a 72-year-old male from Marshall County, a 73-year old-male from Wood County, a 75-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year-old female from Wood County, a 96-year-old female from Ohio County, a 62-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year-old female from Hardy County, a 73-year-old male from Upshur County, an 84-year-old male from Lewis County, a 79-year-old female from Fayette County, an 81-year-old male from Brooke County, a 95-year-old male from Hardy County, an 89-year-old female from Brooke County, a 92-year-old female from Monongalia County, and an 85-year-old male from Marshall County.