Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Eye on the Storm

Philadelphia man arrested on drug charges in Frostburg, Maryland

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Philadelphia man was arrested on multiple drug charges in Frostburg, Maryland on August 27.

Curtis McAllister, 38, faces charges including possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, heroin, and oxycodone.

According to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force, investigators searched the 16000 block of National Highway in Frostburg where they found large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and oxycodone pills.

McAllister is being held without bond and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories