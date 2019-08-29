Philadelphia man arrested on drug charges in Frostburg, Maryland

A Philadelphia man was arrested on multiple drug charges in Frostburg, Maryland on August 27.

Curtis McAllister, 38, faces charges including possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, heroin, and oxycodone.

According to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force, investigators searched the 16000 block of National Highway in Frostburg where they found large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and oxycodone pills.

McAllister is being held without bond and the investigation is ongoing.