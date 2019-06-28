PFNCA raises awareness about Parkinson’s disease at Frederick Keys game

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area (PFNCA) is continuing to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease.

On Thursday, representatives with the foundation came to the Frederick Keys game to give out information, so people know how to fight the disease. Organizers with PFNCA were able to participate in some on-field actives as well. Jared Cohen, president and CEO of the foundation, says while there is no cure for Parkinson’s, there are steps people can take to fight the disease.

“What are foundation does is we provide programs, such as exercise or vocal cord strengthening and education programs to give people tools to fight Parkinson’s disease and to slow its progression,” said Cohen.

PFNCA is having a walk-off Parkinson’s event on September 22nd at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.