PFNCA raises awareness about Parkinson’s disease at Frederick Keys game

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area (PFNCA) is continuing to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease.

On Thursday, representatives with the foundation came to the Frederick Keys game to give out information, so people know how to fight the disease. Organizers with PFNCA were able to participate in some on-field actives as well. Jared Cohen, president and CEO of the foundation, says while there is no cure for Parkinson’s, there are steps people can take to fight the disease.

“What are foundation does is we provide programs, such as exercise or vocal cord strengthening and education programs to give people tools to fight Parkinson’s disease and to slow its progression,” said Cohen.

PFNCA is having a walk-off Parkinson’s event on September 22nd at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.