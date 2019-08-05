Pet(s) of the Week: Pudding & Bailey

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Check out these adorable, adoptable pets in this week’s Pet(s) of the Week!

To adopt Pudding or Bailey, please call Noel Fridgen from the Humane Society of Washington County at (301) 733-2060.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories