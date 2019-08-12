Pet(s) of the week: Rose & Buddy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Check out these adorable, adoptable pets in this week’s Pet(s) of the Week!

To adopt Pudding or Bailey, please call Noel Fridgen from the Humane Society of Washington County at (301) 733-2060.

On Saturday, August 31, HSWC will have their first off-site, low-cost, Rabies Clinic of the year at Shafer Park in Boonsboro. They will be offering low-cost rabies vaccinations, microchips, and Washington County dog licenses. More information can be found on their Facebook page.