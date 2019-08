HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Check out these adorable, adoptable pets in this week’s Pet(s) of the Week!

To adopt Joker or Professor Speck, please call Noel Fridgen from the Humane Society of Washington County at (301) 733-2060.

Right now, HSWC has 50 adult cats available for adoption, and a few kittens! Every Friday is “Free Cat Friday” where you can adopt one for free.