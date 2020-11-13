Person in critical condition after being trapped under a Metro train car

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Service saved a person who was trapped under a Metro train car on Thursday, November 12.
According to D.C. Fire, the Metro rescue alarm at Union Station was going off around 10:54 p.m. First responders were able to rescue the person and transport them to a local area hospital by 11:15 p.m. The person is suffering critical injuries.
It is unclear how the person ended up underneath the train car, but first responders had to chock train wheels and turn off the power in order to get them to safety.
This is a developing story. Stick with WDVM for updates.
