We will update this story when information becomes available

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Update as of 10:55 a.m., One person has been arrested. The victim has been transported to a local hospital.

Photo Courtesy: Frederick Police Department

—

One person has been stabbed in Frederick Thursday morning.

Frederick Police responded to the 1500 block of Rosemont Avenue. In a tweet, the preliminary investigation shows the victim and suspect knew each other.

FPD on scene of stabbing IAO 1500 block Rosemont Ave. Preliminary Investigation: victim and suspect are known to each other. pic.twitter.com/5pJQhKQurx — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) October 17, 2019

A reporter is on the way to the scene.

