People show support for injured state trooper

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A trooper with the West Virginia State Police continues to recover after sustaining injuries while on duty.

On July 16, Cpl. Josh Ware was clearing an accident along Interstate 81 between exits 13 and 14.

“Originally what happened, a tractor-trailer that was hauling over-sized load hit an overhead cable line which fell on the interstate,” said Sargent J.M. Walker.

Ware responded to the scene to clean up the debris on the road.

“While he was there cleaning the debris up, a northbound tractor-trailer caught the cable, and the cable caught the trooper, resulting in his injuries.”

State Police ask for thoughts and prayers.

And according to Sgt. Walker, incidents like this happen all the time.

“They do. If you drive up and down the interstates, you see those signs all the time of troopers being injured out there on the interstate. Those vehicles are traveling 70 plus miles an hour and it happens.”

While Cpl. Ware’s treatment and injuries are covered by the state police. He does have a family of five children

“You also have to understand his wife — you know being by his side and she can’t go to work to earn an income.”

A GoFundMe has been made in regard to supporting his family with a goal of $15,000.