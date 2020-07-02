Wolf Administration urging Pennsylvanians to quarantine after visiting states with high COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday weekend upon us, the Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvania residents to avoid large gatherings, wear masks around other people and to remain cautious when traveling out of state to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The green phase is not a green light to stop exercising caution in large. Although it is the holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, wear a mask. Secretary of Health Dr. Levine



On Thursday, the administration recommended that Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases to self quarantine for 14 days upon returning.

The administration outlined the following states that are high risks for spread:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

On July 1, Governor Tom Wolf announced an order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Levine, requiring masks to be worn whenever anyone leaves home.