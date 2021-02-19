With so many looking to shake their pandemic cabin fever, ski slopes are the perfect destination

WHITETAIL MOUNTAIN, Pa. (WDVM) — After a year of being confined to our homes from the pandemic, and with generous snowfall this season, skiers and snowboarders are rushing to the slopes. Too much cabin fever.

Whitetail Mountain in Pennsylvania, just north of Clear Spring, Maryland, was bustling rolling into this midwinter weekend. The outdoors were attracting winter sports enthusiasts, many from the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas.

“It’s great to be out,” said John Rapa from Catonsville, Md. “It’s a great change of pace. It’s great to be out of the house for a little while, out with fresh air. It’s just been a lot of fun.”

And for families living in a busy metropolitan area like Washington, D.C., the mountain is the perfect winter retreat.

“You know, it’s terrific,” said Tom Buckley of Bethesda, Md. “We’ve actually really enjoyed it. It’s been a nontraditional year for everybody. We definitely consider ourselves among the lucky. The interesting thing for us, my daughter is back in school part-time but they have Fridays off for her age so we’ve been coming up here every second or third week on Friday.”

Ken Hofgesang and his son Landon live near Frederick.

“With this latest snow, conditions are much better,” says Hofgesang. “It’s real good to get out. It’s just great to get out. Good to see everybody out and the crowds looked good, so it’s been good skiing.

Said David Buescher, bringing his girlfriend to the mountain, “it’s her first time out in the snow this year. It’s actually her second time ever snowboarding. So it should be an exciting time giving lessons,” he says with affectionate laughter, “and hopefully she doesn’t end up too sore tomorrow.”