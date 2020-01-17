Whitetail Resort reopening after warmer weather

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) Whitetail resort in Pennsylvania will be starting their snow machines up again after closing for several days this week due to warm weather.

Whitetail was closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. A resort employee said those days of week were also considered in making the decision to close as weekdays are traditionally not as busy. Ski Roundtop and Liberty Mountain remained open during this time.

“Actually we do think it was the right move because the skiers and snowboarders in our area they can get to all of those other ski resorts rather quickly and about the same time so for us to close down it still allowed the skiers and snowboarders to enjoy Liberty Mountain which is the same distance away and of course Roundtop if they wanted to go a little further,” said Katrina Gayman Whitetail Resort Director of Marketing and Sales.

Whitetail will be operating on regular hours starting Friday.