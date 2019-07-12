Waynesboro YMCA employee accused of slamming child into table

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — A mother filed a police report after a staff member from the Waynesboro YMCA allegedly got physical with her son.

A witness claimed she saw a child at Red Run Park get picked up and slammed into a picnic table by a staff member. That witness approached the child and asked for his mother’s phone number.

Text messages between witness and child’s mother

When the witness contacted Heather McNeill, they exchanged these text messages.

McNeill said she left work and immediately picked up her son from the summer camp.

“I don’t care what my son did. No adult is allowed to put their hands on my son except me and his father,” she said.

McNeill filed a police report with the Washington Township Police Department and is hoping that by coming forward, she can raise awareness to prevent other children from being abused.

“I’ve had at least five or six parents from my son’s specific summer camp with incidents that have happened to their own children that they just haven’t came forward with or haven’t been able to get in contact with the director about,” McNeill added.

The Waynesboro YMCA released a statement saying, “As soon as we learned of this incident, we indefinitely suspended the employee, pending the outcome of the Washington Township Police Department’s investigation.” The full statement can be viewed below.

Washington Township Police Department said they are still actively investigating the alleged incident.