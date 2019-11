WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — A car accident called in around 1:13 p.m. closed the area of S. Grant Street and W. Second Street, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. The area is still closed as of 2:40 p.m.

Information regarding the condition of the driver was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Video and photo courtesy of resident Lindsay O’Brien.