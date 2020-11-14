Waynesboro Middle School closes for COVID-19 outbreak

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — Waynesboro Area Middle School informed parents and guardians in an email today that the school will close for two weeks starting Monday, November 16 for multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

The letter, signed off by Principal Aaron Taylor, said that students will attend live virtual classes two days a week for their core academic classes; for the other two days of the week, students are expected to complete assigned classwork.

“It is critical for student’s success that we as a district and community work together as a teasm to both persevere through this time and continue to educate our students,” read the letter.

The school expects to reopen December 1, pending evaluation of the status of active cases in the school.