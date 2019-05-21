Waynesboro house fire displaces 3 people from home

Three people are displaced after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County, Pennsylvania.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of 161 South Phillips Avenue at 10:07 a.m. in Waynesboro, where they found heavy fire and smoke pouring out of all sides of the house, including the roof.

Crews were able to control the blaze after about a half hour.

The fire has been confirmed to have started in the kitchen. No one was inside the house at the time.

“There is extensive interior damage on both floors as well as there are multiple holes in the roof. This house inhabitable. Red Cross is on the scene, assisting with the victims,” said Neil Stover, career fire fighter with the borough of Waynesboro.

The cause of fire and cost of damage is still under investigation.