Washington Township Police will ticket aggressive drivers Oct.-Nov.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — Aggressive drivers can get a ticket between Oct. 21 and Nov. 17 in Franklin County, Pennsylvania as part of the Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

In partnership with Pennsylvania State Police, they’ll keep a closer eye specifically on drivers committing school bus violations, the Steer Clear law, tailgating and speeding. Police said other aggressive behaviors will also be cited.

According to police, the goal is to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket.

Last year’s campaign resulted in 41,661 citations by all participating police agencies; including 27,017 for speeding, 1,203 for occupant protection violations, 2,493 for red light violations, and 137 impaired driving arrests, police said.

The enforcement is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, which receives federal funding.