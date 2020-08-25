Washington Township Police investigate fatal car accident

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — (WDVM) The Washington Township Police department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred around 8:23 p.m. in the area of Anthony Highway and Tomstown Rd.

According to police, a 2019 Kia Optima traveling East on Orchard Rd. and into the intersection of Anthony Highway collided with a 1999 Ford Expedition that was driving North on Anthony Highway.

Officials say one vehicle was overturned and landed upright on the east shoulder of Anthony Highway. Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital, one driver died due to his injuries. The identity of the drivers has not been released.

The accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.