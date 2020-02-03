Victim identified in Pennsylvania fire

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — Police have identified the victim that died in last weeks fire in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police say Kathy Payne, 66, was found dead in the basement of the home on Mentzer Gap Road, in Quincy Township in Waynesboro. The fire happened around seven Friday morning.

Fire officials say, when they arrived on scene the home was engulfed in flames. No other fatalities were reported. Police say there are no signs of foul play, the cause and the origin of the fire is still under investigation.