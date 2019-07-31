Vice President Pence visiting Pennsylvania crane manufacturing facility

SHADY GROVE, Pa. (WDVM) — Vice President Mike Pence be hosted by The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Thursday to discuss how a budding trade deal might impact Pennsylvania.

According to AEM, Pence will be addressing over 1,000 Manitowoc employees at their crane manufacturing facility in Shady Grove about the urgency of ratifying the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). The agreement aims to create jobs and ensure American manufacturing competitiveness.

Pence will land at Hagerstown Regional Airport Thursday morning before heading to the facility in Pennsylvania, close to the Maryland border.