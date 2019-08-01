U.S. Vice President Mike Pence greets local Manitowoc employees, speaks on USMCA

SHADY GROVE, Pa. (WDVM) — United States Vice President Mike Pence visited Franklin County’s Manitowoc Company to address the need for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

A sea of red gathered outside the Pennsylvania based manufacturing company to show their support for the free trade agreement. According to the International Trade Commission, they estimated that the agreement could add $68 billion to the economy and plant 176,000 jobs on U.S. soil.

“The president said when we were out campaigning three years ago said we could do better,” Pence said. “He said we could renegotiate that deal in a way that puts American jobs and America first and that’s what we’ve done with the USMCA.”

Pence toured the facility and made three stops including looking at cranes, other equipment and speaking personally with employees. Manitowoc is the only crane facility in the United States that makes its materials straight from American goods.

“This legislation is a home run for America, we should’ve passed USMCA already and it needs to be a top priority when Congress reconvenes in September,” said Congressman John Joyce. “I’m so proud of the great trade deal President Trump negotiated for my district and for my country.”

The agreement must be ratified by all three countries’ governments, which Mexico passed earlier in June. The Trump administration wants Congress to approve the trade deal to replace the North America Free Trade Agreement, but House Democrats said they won’t proceed until certain concerns are addressed.

Pence left the stage with one last comment for everybody, “the clock is ticking for our country.”